CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Social Activist Viral Clap Back To Biden’s Win Getting Us Back To Normal

DC BLACK LIVES MATTER

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

While it seems like the whole United States was in jubilation Saturday after it was announced that Joe Biden had won the 2020 Presidential Election, even one CNN commentator allegedly said that now things in America will get back to normal.   But social activist Sydney Teese said hold up playa “What was your normal”!?

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In a video that has since went viral, Sydney Teese was in Washington standing in Black Lives Matter while people were celebrating Joe Biden’s victory when she heard the comment,  she went live herself.

“When I hear things like, ‘Maybe we can finally get back to normal,’ I think ‘What was your normal?’” …“When Barack Obama was president, I was marching for Trayvon Martin and Eric Garner, fresh out of college.” … “We had people calling the first lady a ‘monkey’. Was that the normal we’re talking about? I’m confused.”

“You really only wanted someone to be racist in hiding…You didn’t want it to be blatant, you didn’t want it to be in your face, and Donald Trump was in you’re face and he made ya’ll address the fact that America was f-cked up.”

Talk about having a #SpeakOnIt moment.

Take a look at Sydeny Teese viral video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

activist , donald trump , Joe Biden , Sydney Teese , Viral video

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
President Donald J. Trump...
Pastor Jamal Bryant Say’s Paula Whit’s Chickens Have…
 19 mins ago
11.11.20
DC BLACK LIVES MATTER
Social Activist Viral Clap Back To Biden’s Win…
 27 mins ago
11.11.20
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals
ODELL BECKHAM After Surgery Is Ready To ‘Let…
 52 mins ago
11.11.20
Nicki Minaj Shares Why She Declined To Get…
 2 days ago
11.10.20
Exclusives
Close