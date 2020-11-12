CLOSE
CLE Pastor Pleads Guilty to Prostitution Charge Involving Teenage Girls

Cleveland in the Fall

Source: Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) / Getty

Sex trafficking is a sick growing issue across the United States.  Ohio is vulnerable to human trafficking because it has both large urban centers and rural counties along with a large transient and immigrant population, plus five major highways with easy access to other states and Canada.   Unfortunately it has reared it’s head in Cleveland by the hands of a local pastor.

65 year old Reverend Randolph Brown, of Inner-City Missionary Baptist Church, pleaded guilty to two counts of compelling prostitution and was labeled a Tier II sex offender and is waiting to be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge in December.  Read More

