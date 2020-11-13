CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: There Will Be a WinterFest Celebration This Year in Downtown Cleveland

Christmas at the Historic Euclid Arcade retail shopping, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Downtown Cleveland is gearing up for a Holiday tradition that is taking place in 2020, despite everything that has been going on this year, including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Winterfest from the Downtown Cleveland Alliance is set to take place on Nov. 28 with the traditional lighting ceremony at Public Square that night at 7 p.m.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“Winterfest will then continue throughout the season with a variety of interactive happenings made possible by partners across Downtown Cleveland,” organizers said in a press release.

Here are some of the highlights from this year’s Winterfest:

  • Holiday light shows

  • Horse and carriage rides

  • Cleveland Foundation skating rink

  • Virtual visits with Santa

  • Saturday Night Lights at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The holiday celebration will take place with CDC guidelines in place.

For more information, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of David Shvartsman and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Exclusives
