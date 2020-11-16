Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive

Radio Host Sam Sylk of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star can be heard on the airwaves of 93.1 WZAK Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm talking about what’s trending in entertainment news as well as helping people figure out their relationship issues during Reality Hour. Sam Sylk as many know is not only a radio host but he is a man that wears many hats such as entrepreneur, author of two books and philanthropist. However the one hat that Sam Sylk has maintained to keep on his head with any of his ventures whether it be his Sam Sylk Chicken and Fish restaurants or his new crown jewel, Sylk’s Restaurant and Lounge is the hat of helping his community in all his ventures. Which is why Sam Sylk felt the importance of creating The Sam Sylk Foundation whose mission is pour back into the communities. And for the 8th consecutive year his foundation this past Saturday conducted their annual coat drive and no rain, sleet or COVID-19 pandemic was going to stop it.

The coat drive occurred from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sam Sylk’s Chicken and Fish Restaurant in Garfield Heights. Read More

See the photos from The Sam Sylk Foundation’s 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive below