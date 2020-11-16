CLOSE
National
‘Manly Men’? People Are Laughing At Candace Owens, Husband Over Twitter Rumors Of Family Infidelity

The pot always seems to call the kettle black.

As much propaganda as Candace Owens spreads, the last thing anyone might think she’d be in favor of is restricting the freedom of expression. But logic has never really been her strong suit, which helps explains why we find ourselves where we are Monday morning. That’s when her name was one of the top trending topics on Twitter because of her latest hateful comment that reinforced her Draconian feelings on gender.

Twitter has long been a home for her unsolicited opinions, but the one she expressed about pop singer Harry Styles while trying to publicly shame him for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue magazine has backfired and placed the spotlight on her husband, a white man named George Farmer.

President Trump Addresses Young Black Leadership Summit At The White House

Candace Owens is pictured standing next to her husband, George Farmer, in the White Huse. | Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

It all started Saturday when Owens mocked what she called “the steady feminization of our men” in response to Vogue’s tweet with photos of Styles wearing dresses. Vogue’s tweet quoted Styles as saying,” “There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never thought too much about what it means—it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

While both the photos and Styles’ sentiments were harmless enough, Owens, somehow, took offense to them and issued a plea to her followers: “Bring back manly men.”

Aside from Owens’ irrational fear of cross-dressing, Twitter users noticed something else: Her husband. People on the social media platform suggested Owens might just be projecting her innermost thoughts about her own personal life as photos comparing Styles to Farmer flooded timelines in an effort to purportedly question her husband’s masculinity.

To make matters worse, a crude hashtag also began trending Monday morning following an alleged screenshot of a Candace Owens tweet claiming she caught her brother and husband in a sexual tryst.

While there was no proof if that tweet was real, there was plenty of evidence of Twitter users running with it.

To be sure, this was far from the first time Owens has chimed in on the topic of gender.

Back in January, she was disinvited from an appearance on a podcast after tweeting that “only women can give birth”. In response, Owens’ invitation to appear on the “I Weigh” podcast was swiftly rescinded because host Jameela Jamil said those comments would make the trans people working n the production feel “unsafe.”

Owens, in response, said her “refusal to untether myself from biological realities has cost me, yet again. SAD!”

The truth of the matter here is probably closer to the fact that Owens has found herself without an effective grift anymore now that her savior and racist-in-chief Donald Trump has been fired by American voters. Her hateful platform had been repeatedly validated by the most powerful man in the world before Joe Biden handed him the election loss earlier this month, something that could render Owens’ vitriol increasingly irrelevant.

Lest we forget that Owens is the same person who tweeted just about a year ago that HPV – human papillomavirus – was not contagious when it is actually the most common sexually transmitted infection.

“I had a TERRIBLE reaction to the HPV shot when I was 16 yrs old & I cannot believe our government is trying to mandate it,” she wrote on Nov. 25, 2019. “Mandating vaccinations against diseases that are NOT contagious and therefore pose NO danger to the public is a dangerous precedent of government overreach.”

Just like this time around, her irresponsible and inaccurate tweet was quickly dismantled.

According to the CDC, not only is “HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI),” but “79 million Americans, most in their late teens and early 20s, are infected with HPV.”

Owens’ actions at this point are anything but surprising, but that doesn’t make them any less despicable.

‘Manly Men’? People Are Laughing At Candace Owens, Husband Over Twitter Rumors Of Family Infidelity  was originally published on newsone.com

Close