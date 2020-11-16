CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Is Beyonce’ Showing Too Much Booty? + Ciara & Russell Wilson Release Fragrances [WATCH]

Gary is going off about Beyonce because he feels like she showed too much booty and body in her recent British Vogue magazine shoot. What do you think? Ciara and Russell Wilson just launched a pair of fragrances together just in time for the holidays.  The collection is called, R&C The Fragrance Duo in partnership with Hampton Beauty manufacturer.    
In other news, Damon Dash welcomes his 5th child into the world with his fiancée, Raquel Horn.

[caption id="attachment_3174807" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Travis Matthews / Disney+[/caption] Black is majestic. Black is royalty. Black Is King. Anticipation reached its climax at midnight when hive members flocked to their nest, huddled over their phone or maximized the screen on their laptops to bare witness to the moving art that is Beyonce’s latest project. Black Is King is here and it is a love letter to Blackness and the diaspora cloaked in rich fashions and heavenly cinematography. Just when you think she couldn’t possibly vibrate higher than Lemonade, Beyonce out Beyonced herself.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Styled by Zerina Aykers, Bey (and Blue Ivy) dons Black women designers like d.bleu.dazzled, Laced By Tanaya, and more. The fashion is a storyline within Black Is King that ties breath-taking scenes from the continents to the prideful lyrics of songs like Already, Brown Skin Girl, Mood 4 Eva, and My Power. https://twitter.com/destineybleu/status/1289259599669760000 https://www.instagram.com/p/CDTxDodpB3o/ https://twitter.com/destineybleu/status/1289104895891529728   As we continue to take in all the beauty that is Black Is King, we can’t help but marvel these standout looks from the film that is currently streaming on Disney+. From Valentino Haute Couture to Burberry to Alexander McQueen, keep scrolling to see the designers Beyonce wore in Black Is King.  RELATED NEWS: Beyoncé Blessed Us With A New Official Trailer For ‘Black is King’ [WATCH] Beyonce’ Celebrates Black Is King By Releasing ‘Already’ Video [WATCH] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Is Beyonce’ Showing Too Much Booty? + Ciara & Russell Wilson Release Fragrances [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

