Family Wants Answers For 15 Year Old Quawan “Bobby” Charles Found Dead

On October 30, 2020, a young teenager from Louisiana, 15 year old, Quawan “Bobby” Charles, went missing. His parents reported his disappearance but the Sheriffs department didn’t issue an Amber Alert. Come to find out Quawan was picked up by another young mans parents and taken to their home (without Quawan’s parents permission), where they alleged said Quawan just up and left on his own. Quawan’s body was found on November in a sugar cane field near the people who picked him up home.

According to the original autopsy they said the young man drowned and his face had been eaten on by aquatic animals, however Quawan’s family isn’t buying it. According to his family Quawan’s face was severely disfigured, reminisced of Emmett Till. And much like Emmett Till’s mother did, Quawan “Bobby” Charles, mother took a photo of her babies face for the world to see what had happened to him, as she still searches for answers.

The family that picked Quawan “Bobby” Charles all the sudden has moved away, as the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Today the family's independent autopsy results now reaffirm that he died by drowning, but they still don't know the how behind his death.

