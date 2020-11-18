Remaining Polar Express Rides Cancelled Starting Nov. 19

Many families in Northeast Ohio usually block off time every year to be by their computers to purchase tickets to ride to the North Pole on The Polar Express, a ticket that usually sells out within 24 hours of going on sale. A holiday tradition for many families especially those with little one’s. However this year instead of Santa climbing aboard the train and giving some lucky child the first gift of Christmas before passing out his traditional silver bell, Santa is giving the gift of safety and health.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) has canceled all remaining Polar Express train rides for the season, beginning Thursday, Nov. 19, due to COVID-19.

“As we look to an uncertain future with respect to this situation, CVSR must make this decision now,” -CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur

