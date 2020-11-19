Lavar Ball Say’s His Son’s Will Never Meet Good Women In The NBA!?

Just for the record the article you read below is not the expressed relationship advice of The Sam Sylk Show, Reality Hour or ‘Is It Them or Is It Me’.

Lavar Ball, whose is probably more famously known than his basketball star sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo recently in a podcast divulged probably the mother of all relationship advice that he has given to his sons, to watch out for “hoes.” But more specifically Lavar Ball say’s he has told his sons they will never meet a woman like their mother because of their NBA occupation nor “never meet a good woman” in the NBA period, they will simply only meet “hoes”, the price of being Big Ballers.

According to Lavar Ball:

“If you’re in this profession, you got all this fame and notoriety — how are you going to meet a good girl? You’re not.” “So, I hate to tell you but you’re going to meet a hoe. Just how it goes, son.”

Lavar Ball also went on to say that women in their 30’s are too late and single for a reason. When asked have Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo brought any quote end quote ‘hoes’ home, Lavar Ball’s response was that have brought a few there.

Well ladies this is where you respond…What do you think about Lavar Ball’s comments on hoe-ology?

Take a look at the video below

