Folks Aren't Feelin Luke Nasty Sampling "Melodies From Heaven"

Kirk Franklin @ 2018 Indiana State Fair

Kirk Franklin @ 2018 Indiana State Fair

We all know that in the new age of Hip Hop rapping over a throwback is typically a cocktail for a hit, but DJ Luke Nasty dropped a throwback beat that ironically is doing the reverse and folks aren’t feelin it.

In 1996 Grammy award winning gospel artist Kirk Frankin and The Family with the background melodies of ‘God’s Property’ filled us with lyrical praises when they rained down ‘Melodies From Heaven’ on us from the platinum certified album ‘Whatcha Lookin 4’.  A classic gospel hit that can still be heard in rotations on gospel stations til this date.  So DJ Like Nasty thought it would be a good idea to use the gospel classic ‘Melodies From Heaven’ to sample what he hoped would be an instant hit to his new track “Rain”, posting it on social media.

However Luke Nasty didn’t bet on the God in folks, and that they would not be feelin the melodies raining down from the booty song track, which led to a classic Twitter drag party.

The other question is did Kirk Franklin give his blessings to the sampling?  If he did do you think it was still a bad idea?

Was it foul or nah?  Give us your thoughts after you scroll all the way down.

