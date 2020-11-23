Praise God: R&B Singer Jeremih Is Out Of The ICU Recovering From COVID-19

Praises are in order, giving all the glory to God. Prayers went up and blessings came down as it is being reported that R&B singer Jeremih is off the ventilator, out of ICU recovering in a regular hospital room after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The glorious news was received from the family spokes person via social media.

It was reported early this month that the 33 year old Chicago native Jeremy Felton, known professionally by his stage name Jeremih who is best known for his hit single ‘Birthday Sex’ was in a Chicago Hospital ICU fighting for his life.

All I can say is look at God.

Take a look at the family statement below

