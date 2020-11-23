CLOSE
Al Roker Is Back on ‘TODAY’ After Undergoing Prostate Cancer Surgery [VIDEO]

God is showing out this week, first he brought Chicago native R&B singer, Jeremih out of ICU, off the ventilator and into a regular hospital room while fighting COVID-19 now everyone’s favorite weatherman Al Roker went from the operating table back to his ‘TODAY’ show desk.

The 66 year old Al Roker spilled his own tea in an Instagram video on his personal page that he has undergone prostate cancer surgery and he is baaaaaaack!!!

“I’m back! I’m so excited to see all of you,…Great medical care and the love of friends and family, it goes a long way.”

Al Roker who started his career right here in Cleveland, OH on November 6th broke the news that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, he told everyone then he would be okay and now he is showing it.

All we can say is look at God, when prayers go up blessing do come down, AMEN!!

