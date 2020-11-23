What is Up With Where Franklin Was Sitting at the Table in ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving?’

‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ has been a Holiday tradition where viewers can watch the popular event, along with the other Peanuts gang Halloween and Christmas specials, every year to get a laugh with the Snoopy and everyone, including the title character.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Yet, with the Thanksgiving special, the same problem comes up every year that has a lot of people crying fowl, and this year was no exception.

It’s how the character of Franklin, the only black character in the special, is treated during one of the key scenes.

To recap, Peppermint Patty invites herself, along with Marcie and Franklin to Sally and Charlie Brown’s house for a surprise Thanksgiving meal that Chuck could not get himself out of.

From EURweb:

The”friendsgiving” is organized by Linus, Woodstock, and Snoopy who piece together a last minute, yet heartwarming meal. But the seating arrangement is also hastily arranged, and Franklin – the gang’s only Black friend, ends up not only seated by himself at the table opposite of all his white friends, but also on the only lawn chair.

That moment of the table arrangement has lead to those accusing the special of having strong “racial bias.”

Here is what the ladies of ‘The Real’ had to say back in 2018 of the Franklin situation:

Do you see a problem with how Franklin was placed at the table in ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving?’

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Noam Galai and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Stan Honda and Getty Images