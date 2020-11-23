Ken Jennings to Serve as Guest Host of ‘Jeopardy!’ When Game Show Resumes Taping

‘Jeopardy!’ has announced on Nov. 23 that the long-running game show is set to go back into production for the first time since the passing of its host Alex Trebek.

The program has also mentioned that, for the time being, it will have “interim guests hosts” filling-in, starting with “Greatest of All Time” winner Ken Jennings. New episodes will start airing on Jan. 11, 2021.

More guest hosts are to be named later. Trebek died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 this year at the age of 80.

“Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him,” “Jeopardy!” Executive Producer Mike Richards in a statement. “We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.”

Jennings also responded on Twitter with his thoughts on filling Trebek’s spot for the time being:

There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I'm honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January. https://t.co/2m2b5IQnkw — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 23, 2020

Jennings holds the show’s records for the “most consecutive games won (74) and highest winnings in regular-season play ($2,520,700).”

He even took part in a prime-time event where he and two of the other top-winning contestants, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter. The winner of that multi-night event was Jennings.

