Goodyear To Host Toys for Tots at Wingfoot Lake Blimp Base

The COVID-19 pandemic has a lot of people down with being out of work or for some that are being depressed focusing on what they can’t do during their holiday season with mandates restricting gatherings that will put a damper on family gathering traditions. But we need to remember everyone has a story, so if you think your story is bad take a look at another’s story and you will find yours could be worse.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having some us revisit the old days before air flight was like a taxi cab ride, and you got your shopping done by 5pm on Saturdays, and as far as being depressed old schoolers would tell you to look at your glass as half full opposed to half empty, and focus on what you can do opposed to what you can’t. And that’s what the Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve are doing, focusing on what they can do to help someone else.

Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will host the 10th annual Toys for Tots drive at its Wingfoot Lake blimp base and select Goodyear Auto Service Centers from Dec. 1-11. [read more]

