CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Goodyear To Host Toys for Tots at Wingfoot Lake Blimp Base

Goodyear Blimp

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

The COVID-19 pandemic has a lot of people down with being out of work or for some that are being depressed focusing on what they can’t do during their holiday season with mandates restricting gatherings that will put a damper on family gathering traditions.  But we need to remember everyone has a story, so if you think your story is bad take a look at another’s story and you will find yours could be worse.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having some us revisit the old days before air flight was like a taxi cab ride, and you got your shopping done by 5pm on Saturdays, and as far as being depressed  old schoolers would tell you to look at your glass as half full opposed to half empty, and focus on what you can do opposed to what you can’t.  And that’s what the Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve are doing, focusing on what they can do to help someone else.

Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will host the 10th annual Toys for Tots drive at its Wingfoot Lake blimp base and select Goodyear Auto Service Centers from Dec. 1-11.  [read more]

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Goodyear , Toys For Tots , Wingfoot Lake Blimp Base

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers
SPORTS: Pittsburgh Steelers Will Not Be Allowing Fans…
 3 hours ago
11.24.20
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals
MC Baker? How Browns QB Mayfield is Using…
 3 hours ago
11.24.20
10 Beauty Affirmations I’m Carrying With Me Into…
 10 hours ago
11.24.20
Fenty Beauty’s Black Friday Sale Starts Today And…
 10 hours ago
11.24.20
Exclusives
Close