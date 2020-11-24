MC Baker? How Browns QB Mayfield is Using Movie Lines and Hip-Hop Lyrics to Spice Up Interviews

The Cleveland Browns are having a great season so far.

For the first time since the mid-1990’s, and this is before the original team had moved to Baltimore and become the Ravens, the team is 7-3 in the AFC North.

While that is amazing considering the constant upheaval they have gone through since their return in 1999, what is even better is as of Nov. 24, the Browns are now in second place behind the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. That means they are doing better right now than the Ravens and especially the Cincinnati Bengals.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

With winning comes fun (hey, remember fun?), and no one seems to have more fun after a win than quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has been throwing some iconic quotes and pop culture references into his post-game press conferences. From rap lyrics to movie lines to citing a popular commercial, Mayfield has been dropping random quotes each week.

The popular and dymanic QB has been using references of everyone and everything from Snoop Dogg and DMX to the late Kobe Bryant and Will Ferrell’s 2006 classic ‘Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.’

Here is just a sample of what Mayfield has been saying so far this season:

“…Just the mindset of trying to be just a bunch of big hairy American winning machines is important,” says Mayfield following the Browns’ Oct. 11 win against the Indianapolis Colts using a portion of the line Ferrell mentions in ‘Talladega.’ See the reference in the trailer right below (starts at 0:40):

“Having to watch that first quarter – Stop. Drop. Shut ‘em down. Open up shop. Like, oh no. That’s how Ruff Ryders roll,” says Mayfield after that big win against the Bengals on Oct. 25 while being able to use a portion of one of DMX’s singles “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.”

Oh, and in case you forgot, here’s the “Ruff Ryders” video:

“When they knew that Myles was out, they knew they had to get funky on the field, and just like an old batch of collard greens, they just played well together,” Mayfield adds following the Browns beating out the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 22 to give praise to the “defensive players for filling in for” Myles Garrett, who was on the reserve/Coronavirus list and did not play.

Here, the QB had manage to use Snoop’s classic “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” with Dr. Dre when talking about the team’s defense.

Here’s the video for “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” below:

“Not lose sight of the big picture, one game at a time, but job’s not finished yet,” has Mayfield quoting Bryant after that same Eagles game.

The NBA legend said “What’s there to be happy about? Job’s not finished” in his press conference at the NBA Finals in 2009.

Check out Bryant’s quote below:

With six games left in the season for the Browns, and the team in the hunt for the playoffs, what other references could Mayfield drop in pre and post-game conferences? We just have to see.

