Kevin Hart’s Ex Can Give ‘Zero F**ks’ About The Jokes, She Wants Her Tesla

Kevin Hart Arrives to Jimmy Kimmel

It’s always a blessing to be able to co-parent and everyone get along. It’s even more of a blessing if your ex can forsake the past as just a funny foot note to this thing we call life. However in the case of comedian/actor Kevin Hart he has all those blessings but one of the blessings doesn’t want him to get it twisted, she wants what is do to her.

Kevin Hart released a new Netlix comedy show titled ‘Zero F**ks Given’ where Kevin does his per usually uses his family as part of his material. At some point during the stand up Kevin Hart say’s how he’s going to owe his ex-wife Torrei Hart a Tesla truck for the jokes he told about her in the comedy special.

His ex-wife and mother of his two eldest children, Torrei, took the opportunity to become an Instagram comedian and addressed the joke by responding:

Still waiting on my Tesla. 🤷🏾‍♀️ @kevinhart4real 👀

#andeverythingelseowedtome

You got to give it to Torrei Hart and her classic clap back, she is indeed learning from the best.   LMAO!!

