The Bijou Star Files: Traci Braxtons Tamar Shade Throwin Twitter Is Hacked

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 25, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Traci Braxton Claims She’s Hacked After Attacking Sister Tamar On Twitter

Traci Braxton raised people’s eyebrows after sending out nasty tweets about sister Tamar Braxton on Tuesday, November 24. In one of her posts on Twitter, the “Braxton Family Values” star called the singer “a miserable a** b***h,” much to everyone’s surprise.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The 2021 Grammy Awards Nomination List

Album of the Year

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” Black Pumas

“Everyday Life,” Coldplay

“Djesse Vol. 3,” Jacob Collier

“Women in Music Pt. III,” Haim

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Circles,” Post Malone

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion

Song of the Year

“Black Parade,” (performed by Beyoncé)

“The Box,” (performed by Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan,” (performed by Taylor Swift)

“Circles,” (performed by Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now,” (performed by Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted,” (performed by Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe,” (performed by H.E.R.)

“If the World Was Ending,” (performed by JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Progressive R&B Album

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Ungodly Hour,” Chloe X Halle

“Free Nationals,” Free Nationals

“____ Yo Feelings,” Robert Glasper

“It Is What It Is,” Thundercat

Best Rap Album

“Black Habits,” D Smoke

“Alfredo,” Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist

“A Written Testimony,” Jay Electronica

“King’s Disease,” Nas

“The Allegory,” Royce Da 5’9″

Best R&B Performance

Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend – Lightning & Thunder

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign – All I Need

Brittany Howard – Goat Head

Emily King – See Me

Best Traditional R&B Performance

The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor – Sit on Down

Chloe x Halle – Wonder What She Thinks of Me

Mykal Kilgore – Let Me Go

Ledisi – Anything for You

Yebba – Distance

Best R&B Song

Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello – Better Than I Imagine

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG – Collide

Chloe x Halle – Do It

Skip Marley & H.E.R. – Slow Down

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle – Deep Reverence

DaBaby – Bop

Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Pop Smoke – Dior

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Drake Featuring Lil Durk – Laugh Now, Cry Later

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Travis Scott – Highest in the Room

Best Rap Song

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Drake Featuring Lil Durk – Laugh Now, Cry Later

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Civil Rights Icon Bruce Carver Boynton, Man Who Inspired ‘Freedom Rides,’ Dies at 83

The civil rights icon, who was the son of fellow activist Amelia Boynton Robinson, died on Monday, according to a statement issued by his friend and former Alabama state Sen. Hank Sanders.

NYPD Keeps Crowds Moving for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The NYPD is doing its best to stop the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade from becoming a super spreader event — cops are posting up around the parade route to make sure large crowds don’t form.

Alex Trebek Overlooked for Spoken Word Grammy

Alex Trebek was mysteriously dissed by the Grammys, because they declined to give him a nomination for his memoir, despite the publisher submitting his name for consideration.

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: