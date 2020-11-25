The Bijou Star Files: Traci Braxtons Tamar Shade Throwin Twitter Is Hacked

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 25, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Traci Braxton Claims She’s Hacked After Attacking Sister Tamar On Twitter
Traci Braxton raised people’s eyebrows after sending out nasty tweets about sister Tamar Braxton on Tuesday, November 24. In one of her posts on Twitter, the “Braxton Family Values” star called the singer “a miserable a** b***h,” much to everyone’s surprise.
The 2021 Grammy Awards Nomination List
Album of the Year
“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko
“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” Black Pumas
“Everyday Life,” Coldplay
“Djesse Vol. 3,” Jacob Collier
“Women in Music Pt. III,” Haim
“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa
“Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone
“Folklore,” Taylor Swift
Record of the Year
“Black Parade,” Beyoncé
“Colors,” Black Pumas
“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
“Circles,” Post Malone
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion
Song of the Year
“Black Parade,” (performed by Beyoncé)
“The Box,” (performed by Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan,” (performed by Taylor Swift)
“Circles,” (performed by Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now,” (performed by Dua Lipa)
“Everything I Wanted,” (performed by Billie Eilish)
“I Can’t Breathe,” (performed by H.E.R.)
“If the World Was Ending,” (performed by JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Progressive R&B Album
“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko
“Ungodly Hour,” Chloe X Halle
“Free Nationals,” Free Nationals
“____ Yo Feelings,” Robert Glasper
“It Is What It Is,” Thundercat
Best Rap Album
“Black Habits,” D Smoke
“Alfredo,” Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist
“A Written Testimony,” Jay Electronica
“King’s Disease,” Nas
“The Allegory,” Royce Da 5’9″
Best R&B Performance
Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend – Lightning & Thunder
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign – All I Need
Brittany Howard – Goat Head
Emily King – See Me
Best Traditional R&B Performance
The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor – Sit on Down
Chloe x Halle – Wonder What She Thinks of Me
Mykal Kilgore – Let Me Go
Ledisi – Anything for You
Yebba – Distance
Best R&B Song
Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello – Better Than I Imagine
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG – Collide
Chloe x Halle – Do It
Skip Marley & H.E.R. – Slow Down
Best Rap Performance
Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle – Deep Reverence
DaBaby – Bop
Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage
Pop Smoke – Dior
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
Drake Featuring Lil Durk – Laugh Now, Cry Later
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
Roddy Ricch – The Box
Travis Scott – Highest in the Room
Best Rap Song
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Roddy Ricch – The Box
Drake Featuring Lil Durk – Laugh Now, Cry Later
DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage
Civil Rights Icon Bruce Carver Boynton, Man Who Inspired ‘Freedom Rides,’ Dies at 83
The civil rights icon, who was the son of fellow activist Amelia Boynton Robinson, died on Monday, according to a statement issued by his friend and former Alabama state Sen. Hank Sanders.
NYPD Keeps Crowds Moving for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The NYPD is doing its best to stop the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade from becoming a super spreader event — cops are posting up around the parade route to make sure large crowds don’t form.
Alex Trebek Overlooked for Spoken Word Grammy
Alex Trebek was mysteriously dissed by the Grammys, because they declined to give him a nomination for his memoir, despite the publisher submitting his name for consideration.
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com