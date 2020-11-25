A No-Knock Raid Was Executed On A Black Family By Same Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor

In the wake of Breonna Taylor‘s death “Insecure” actor Jay Ellis explored the topic of no-knock warrants during a new episode of his podcast titled, “The Untold Story: Policing.”

Ellis covers the Daugherty-Burr family, who recounted their experience when officers stormed their home using a battering ram and flash grenades while pointing automatic rifles during a “no-knock” raid in October 2018. The whole family, including their three children, were home because they missed the school bus that morning.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

This is what a "No-Knock" raid sounds and looks like. And it happens 60,000 times a year to unsuspecting families across the US. In this bonus episode of #TheUntoldStory: Policing, @JayREllis lays out why these keep happening & what we can do to end them: https://t.co/3dOMWcloYg pic.twitter.com/879xs4TGF1 — Lemonada Media (@LemonadaMedia) November 24, 2020

The Daugherty-Burr family only lives a few miles from Breonna Taylor’s apartment in Louisville, Kentucky. Five of the same police officers who raided their home were also part of the group that executed the raid on Taylor’s apartment, including Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison, the lone officer charged with wanton endangerment in Taylor’s case. The Daugherty-Burr family said they are still experiencing PTSD from the traumatic event.

“Since day one when we actually heard about Breonna Taylor, it was like, me and Ashlea we just kinda looked at each other and just like, just started crying, damn near you know? said Mario Daugherty. “It’s like man we were just in this same situation and we know that could’ve easily been us.”

The family put their story out there in hopes that the laws would be changed to eradicate no-knock raids. In June after Taylor’s death, the city of Louisville banned no-knock warrants.

There are only two standard types of raids, the “knock and announce” and the “no-knock” raid, where police are granted permission via a judge, to break into your home or apartment.

“It became part of Richard Nixon’s 1968 campaign which of course was heavily focused on to put it bluntly, making white people afraid of Black crime,” said Radley Balco, a journalist with the Washington Post who spoke with Ellis. The raids ramped up during the “war on violent crime,” with the belief that if raids were executed this way, it would give less time to dispose of drugs and-or evidence.

Police are only supposed to be granted a no-knock warrant if there is no other way to execute the warrant. However, what continues to happen is that police may knock and announce, but then wait less than 20 seconds to barge in.

This was the biggest point of contention in Taylor’s case. While the Louisville Metro Police Department claimed they did announce, Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, said he didn’t hear the officers, prompting him to open fire because he believed intruders were entering.

Experts said they believe this aspect of police militarization appeals to officers because it gives them a sense of invincibility. Dr. Pete Kraska, a criminologist at the Eastern Kentucky University School of Justice Studies who has studied police behavior for over 20 years, says there’s a high value placed on militarism, which has become a luring part of American culture.

Kraska told Ellis there’s also a financial benefit to the raids, called civil asset forfeiture. It allows access to homes via a warrant to confiscate undocumented property (i.e. drugs and cash). The law was intended initially to break down cartels and the mob with large assets.

A national database doesn’t exist, much like police-involved shootings, to keep track of police raids. But Kraska estimated about 60,000 no-knock raids happen each year across the country, with the bulk occurring in areas with large minority populations.

Ellis also spoke with Black Lives Matter activists DeRay McKesson and Johnetta “Netta” Elzie to lay out a plan to hold police accountable in ending no-knock warrants across the country which includes restricting all other warrant executions and heightening police accountability.

For more information on no-knock raids, visit endallknocks.org.

To listen to the full episode, click here.

SEE ALSO:

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund Won’t Let Daniel Cameron Forget How Terribly He Handled Breonna Taylor’s Case

21-Year-Old Breonna Taylor Protest Leader Hazma ‘Travis&’ Nagdy Killed In Fatal Shooting

Justice For Breonna Taylor: Powerful Images Of America Protesting Cop Indicted, But Not For Killing Her 50 photos Launch gallery Justice For Breonna Taylor: Powerful Images Of America Protesting Cop Indicted, But Not For Killing Her 1. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 1 of 50 2. Hundreds of people protest on streets in New York after... Source:Getty 2 of 50 3. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYC Source:Getty 3 of 50 4. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 4 of 50 5. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 5 of 50 6. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 6 of 50 7. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 7 of 50 8. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 8 of 50 9. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 9 of 50 10. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 10 of 50 11. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 11 of 50 12. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 12 of 50 13. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 13 of 50 14. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylor's Death Source:Getty 14 of 50 15. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylor's Death Source:Getty 15 of 50 16. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylor's Death Source:Getty 16 of 50 17. Kentucky AG Makes Announcement On Possible Charges In Breonna Taylor's Deat Source:Getty 17 of 50 18. NYC responds to Louisville police officers being cleared in Breonna Taylor death #BreonnaTaylorMatters pic.twitter.com/eZ8g21NR3j — Melissa Fares (@faresmelissa) September 24, 2020 18 of 50 19. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 19 of 50 20. TOPSHOT-US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 20 of 50 21. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 21 of 50 22. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 22 of 50 23. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 23 of 50 24. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 24 of 50 25. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 25 of 50 26. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 26 of 50 27. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 27 of 50 28. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 28 of 50 29. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 29 of 50 30. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 30 of 50 31. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 31 of 50 32. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYC Source:Getty 32 of 50 33. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYC Source:Getty 33 of 50 34. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYC Source:Getty 34 of 50 35. Breonna Taylor protestors gathered at the Barclays Center in NYC Source:Getty 35 of 50 36. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYC Source:Getty 36 of 50 37. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYC Source:Getty 37 of 50 38. Protest Against Breonna Taylor Charges In New York Source:Getty 38 of 50 39. Protest Against Breonna Taylor Charges In New York Source:Getty 39 of 50 40. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 40 of 50 41. Demonstrators Call for Justice for Breonna Taylor Source:Getty 41 of 50 42. Demonstrators Call for Justice for Breonna Taylor Source:Getty 42 of 50 43. Hundreds of people protest on streets in New York after... Source:Getty 43 of 50 44. Hundreds of people protest on streets in New York after... Source:Getty 44 of 50 45. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 45 of 50 46. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 46 of 50 47. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 47 of 50 48. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 48 of 50 49. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 49 of 50 50. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 50 of 50 Skip ad Continue reading Justice For Breonna Taylor: Powerful Images Of America Protesting Cop Indicted, But Not For Killing Her Justice For Breonna Taylor: Powerful Images Of America Protesting Cop Indicted, But Not For Killing Her Protests erupted across the United States Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning following a Louisville grand jury indicting only one of the three officers who killed Breonna Taylor on charges that were not directly tied to the young woman who the police fatally shot in her own home more than six months ago. The anger and frustration among protesters -- who took to the streets in various cities -- turned violent at times, including when at least two police officers were shot in Louisville. Notably, protesters marched in the streets of Louisville, Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C., in powerful demonstrations of unity against a criminal justice system that had failed them once again by discounting the value of Black lives in order to protect a law enforcement system that continues to kill Black and brown people with apparent impunity. But protests were not only limited to those four cities as there was seemingly outrage everywhere. Louisville cops took at least one suspect into custody for the shooting of the Louisville cops Wednesday, and both officers were expected to survive their injuries. The shooting was seemingly captured on the Facebook page of the Louisville Metro Police department, which was live-streaming the protests. https://www.facebook.com/41739947268/videos/388619612145234 There was also an untold amount of people arrested during the protests, as well. That may or may not include the driver of a car that rammed into protesters in Denver. https://twitter.com/ShellyBradbury/status/1308968971287384064?s=20 Civil rights groups condemned the weak indictment of fired cop Brett Hankison, whose 10 shots fired on that fateful night of March 13 were seen as "wanton endangerment" of Taylor's neighbors -- not Taylor herself -- because it the grand jury determined some of his bullets hit a neighboring apartment that was occupied by three people at the time of the shooting. Sam Aguiar, one of the attorneys representing Taylor's family, brought attention to how there were "three counts for the shots into the apartment of the white neighbors, but no counts for the of shots into the apartment of the black neighbors upstairs above Breonna's." https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1308844769670500352?s=20 Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell agreed with the recommended $15,000 cash bail -- which is very low, all things considered -- and issued a warrant for the arrest of Hankison, who was booked Wednesday. He was charged with three counts of the Class D felony that carries a prison sentence for up to five years on each charge if found guilty. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron explained as he defended the police officers, there may not have been any shooting at all that night had Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, not shot at the police -- the same police he suspected were burglars after he said they never knocked nor identified themselves before they kicked the apartment's front door off the hinges. In the words, Cameron blamed Walker for Taylor's death. The obvious miscarriage of justice was too much for protesters, pundits and politicians alike to ignore as they both blasted the decision in no uncertain terms. Kentucky's Gov. Andy Beshear called for the evidence in the investigation to be released. "I believe that the general public deserves this information,” he said after declaring that "Systematic racism exists in this world, in this country and in our commonwealth” in response to the grand jury's decision. “This is outrageous and offensive to Breonna Taylor’s memory. It’s yet another example of no accountability for the genocide of persons of color by white police officers," civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Taylor's family, said in a statement. "With all we know about Breonna Taylor’s killing, how could a fair and just system result in today’s decision? Her killing was criminal on so many levels: An illegal warrant obtained by perjury. Breaking into a home without announcing, despite instructions to execute a warrant that required it. More than 30 gunshots fired, many of which were aimed at Breonna while she was on the ground. Many others fired blindly into every room of her home. A documented and clear cover-up, and the death of an unarmed Black woman who posed no threat and who was living her best life. Yet here we are, without justice for Breonna, her family and the Black community." Crump's sentiments were eched and then some by protesters. Scroll down to see some of the powerful images of Americans demanding justice for Black lives.

A No-Knock Raid Was Executed On A Black Family By Same Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor was originally published on newsone.com