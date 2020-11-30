CLOSE
Playhouse Square Broadway Series To Return In Fall 2021

Playhouse Square Theater

Start spreading the news they are returning in the fall, it’s up to you Cleveland, Cleveland !!  The COVID-19 pandemic has altered things for a moment but there is sun shinning on the horizon.

Playhouse Square has been laying in wait and now with a vaccine heading our way, the plan is for Playhouse Square’s KeyBank Broadway Series to return in the fall of 2021.

According to Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci:

“Based on what we know today about the state of the virus, the hopeful news regarding a vaccine and the status of the touring industry, we anticipate that Broadway will return to our stages in the fall of 2021. It will take time for tours to get back up and running when mass gatherings become safe again,” “They will have to rehearse for a period of time. Routes and logistics have to be planned out all over the country. It will not happen overnight.”

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Fall 2021 , Playhouse Square Broadway Series

