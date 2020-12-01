CLOSE
HATHN Star ‘Benny’ Tyler Lepley Wants To Step In The Ring With Jake Paul [VIDEO]

Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Boo! A Madea Halloween" - Arrivals

Source: Barry King / Getty

Tyler Lepley on television went from playing Miss Hanna’s favorite child the gentle ‘Benny’ on ‘The Haves and The Have Nots’ to getting on his momma’s nerves trying to jump on everybody then if you change the dial to ‘P Valley’ his character Diamond is the King protector of the girls and Uncle Clifford at the Pynk. It seems as though Benny nor Diamond don’t like bullies too much so you can imagine what Tyler Lepley thought when Jake Paul knocked former NBA player Nate Robinson clean out leaving the brotha to be the butt of viral memes and the #naterobinsonchallenge.

Tyler Lepley wasn’t feelin the fight or the challenge so he decided to come up with a challenge of his own, calling Jake Paul out to step in the ring with him.

According to the 33 year old Philly native Tyler Lepley in an Instagram video:

“Jake Paul got the game rigged. He got y’all out here thinking he’s out here knocking cats out like that. Listen, he knocked a f*cking welterweight out.”

‘Areright Diamon, I see you’ (in my Uncle Clifford voice)

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Jake Paul , Tyler Lepley

