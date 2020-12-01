Floyd Mayweather Isn’t Feelin The Nate Robinson Challenge

Former NBA player, 36 year old, Nate Robinson became a viral joke after he was knocked out in the second round by 23 year old YouTuber Jake Paul in a boxing match that opened for the legendary Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight. Meme’s went up everywhere of Nate Robinson sprawled out on the Triller logo mat almost instantly. Nate Robinson was new to boxing where Jake Paul was little more seasoned but whatever the case professional boxing champion Floyd Mayweather that in 50 fights in his career has racked up 27 knock outs is here for the s**t show Nate Robinson Challenge especially from the black community.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Floyd Mayweather took to his personal Instagram to say:

“I will never kick my brother when he’s down.” “It’s ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players should make a mockery out of you.”

As for Nate Robinson, he say’s he’s okay after the knock out and he thanked everyone for their well wishes and he also thanked Thriller for giving him the opportunity along with his coaches, trainers, fans, and teammates.

Do you think Floyd Mayweather is being a little too deep?

Take a look at his post below