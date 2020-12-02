Check Out The Cast And Theme Song Of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

The multifaceted Rapper/Actor/Television Producer, Curtis Jackson, AKA 50 Cent’s Starz ‘Power’ was a huge success with a cult like following. And although Ghost has died his death has gave birth to spin-offs. ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ has so far given us the same energy as it’s successor ‘Power’, with an all star cast of Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Mary J. Blige, Method Man and Woody McClain just to name a few. Now appears that 50 Cent is putting down the coup de grâce of excellence with a 3rd spin-off ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ as he just spilled a little tea via his Instagram page of who the cast would be.

According to 50 Cent’s IG ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ cast will have veteran actor Omar Epps (Love & Basketball, Juice, The Wood, Traffik etc etc), London Brown (The Hustle), Malcolm Mays (Snowfall), Shanley Caswell (NCIS: New Orleans), Toby Sandeman (The Royals), Joey Bada$$ (Mr. Robot) also son of singer Al B. Sure and the late Kim Porter and Quincy Brown (Star). [see post below]

To tease us ‘Power’ heads even further 50 Cent decided to tease us with a snippet of the track theme song for Power Book III: Raising Kanan. [listen below]

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, is being said to debut in the summer of 2021

