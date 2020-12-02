CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Real Life ‘Aaron Wallace’ Is Running For Mayor of NYC #ForLife

ABC's "For Life" - Season One

Source: Giovanni Rufino / Getty

Everyone is all over rapper 50 Cents shows of Starz, ‘Power’ and it’s spin-offs but what you may not realize is that Curtis Jackson AKA 50 Cent has another hit show that runs on ABC called ‘For Life’ and to go even further a lot of people may not realize is that the star character on ‘For Life’, Aaron Wallace is based off of a real life person by the name of Isaac Wright jr. and his story.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

If you are a fan of ‘For Life’ then you know that Aaron Wallace was sentenced to life serving seven years in prison for a wrongful conviction, studying law behind bars before working as a lawyer for fellow inmates and eventually proving his own innocence in court.  Aaron Wallace story is the real life story of Isaac Wright jr. was released from jail in 1996 his release, from there he went on to graduate from Miami’s St. Thomas University School of Law in 2007, to continue help others.

50 Cent proudly dropped the news that Isaac Wright Jr. is to taking his plight to even higher heights by announcing that he is running for Mayor of New York City.

Take a look at the post below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

50 Cent , Aaron Wallace , for life , Isaac Wright Jr , New York , Running For Mayor

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square Garden
Check Out The Cast And Theme Song Of…
 8 mins ago
12.02.20
LET’S MAKEUP: Get The Scoop On Ella Mai’s…
 20 hours ago
12.01.20
Deejay Funk Flex Gets Clowned For Revealing His…
 21 hours ago
12.01.20
Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather Isn’t Feelin The Nate Robinson Challenge
 23 hours ago
12.01.20
Exclusives
Close