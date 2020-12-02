The Real Life ‘Aaron Wallace’ Is Running For Mayor of NYC #ForLife

Everyone is all over rapper 50 Cents shows of Starz, ‘Power’ and it’s spin-offs but what you may not realize is that Curtis Jackson AKA 50 Cent has another hit show that runs on ABC called ‘For Life’ and to go even further a lot of people may not realize is that the star character on ‘For Life’, Aaron Wallace is based off of a real life person by the name of Isaac Wright jr. and his story.

If you are a fan of ‘For Life’ then you know that Aaron Wallace was sentenced to life serving seven years in prison for a wrongful conviction, studying law behind bars before working as a lawyer for fellow inmates and eventually proving his own innocence in court. Aaron Wallace story is the real life story of Isaac Wright jr. was released from jail in 1996 his release, from there he went on to graduate from Miami’s St. Thomas University School of Law in 2007, to continue help others.

50 Cent proudly dropped the news that Isaac Wright Jr. is to taking his plight to even higher heights by announcing that he is running for Mayor of New York City.

