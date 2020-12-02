Actor Elliot Page, Formerly Ellen, Has Come Out on Social Media as Transgender

Elliot Page, known for the movie ‘Juno’ and television show ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ has revealed himself on his Instagram page to be transgender.

If you are not familiar with the name, it’s because he used to be known as “Ellen Page” until recently.

Page also included his note “support to trans people who have experienced harassment” and other forms of abuse.

From Uproxx:

In a statement to Variety, GLAAD Director of Transgender Media, Nick Adams, declared, “Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.” LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Page favors the he/him and they/them pronouns, and as Variety notes, Page describes himself as non-binary (which means that Page’s gender identity is neither man nor woman).

Here is Page’s entire statement on Instagram below:

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Dia Dipasupil and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Amanda Edwards and Getty Images

Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and Uproxx