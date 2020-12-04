The Bijou Star Files: Keyshia Cole Is Doing Verzuz

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 4, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Keyshia Cole: I’m Doing A Verzuz Battle!

Singer Keyshia Cole has just let her fans know that she is going to do a VERZUZ battle. Read More

Tamar Braxton Has A COVID-19 Scare: I’m Still Sick As F**k!

Singer Tamar Braxton took to Twitter to share a coronavirus scare that she had this week, that left her son Logan all alone, and her family keeping their distance from her because they all thought she caught COVID-19. Read More

Singer Avant’s Advice For The Next Generation: These Jobs Are Suffocating Your Creativity, Your Boss Will Never Pay You Enough To Live Next To Him

In an exclusive interview singer Avant didn’t hold back with his sincere advice to his younger fans. Read More

Woman Takes in Kids of Sister and Brother-in-Law Who Died of COVID and Is Now Raising 12 Kids

Francesca McCall and her younger sister Chantale had always promised to take care of each other’s kids if anything ever happened to either. Chantale died in September from Covid-19, and Francesca who was already raising seven kids of her own, took in Chantale’s five children. Read More

Cardi B Says Getting Loud On Social Media Keeps Her From Drugs

In an interview for Billboard, Cardi admits that while she does smoke the occasional cigarette, she doesn’t do drugs. Read More

RIHANNA & A$AP ROCKY NO MASKING THIS RELATIONSHIP!!! Chillin’ in Chilly NYC

Rihanna really does have love on the brain … and A$AP Rocky close by her side points to all signs they’re an item. Read More

SASHA OBAMA TIKTOK MILLIONS AWAIT

Sasha Obama already comes from a very influential family, but if she ever decides to break out on her own as an influencer … the sky’s the limit. Read More

Wendy Williams Biopic Trailer Released & It Looks Like She’ll Be Spilling TEA Tea

The trailer to Wendy Williams’ biopic is here and it looks like she may be spilling TEA tea! Read More

VH1 To Launch A Series Of “Love & Hip Hop” Spin-Offs—Including An All-Star Edition And One Focusing On Repairing Relationships

It was just announced that the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise is gearing up for a collection of spin-offs—including what is sure to be a popular all-star edition. Read More

Joe Biden Will Ask Americans For 100 Days Of Mask-Wearing On First Day Of Presidency

President-Elect Joe Biden will be asking the American public for 100 days of mask-wearing. Read More

Snoop Dogg & Triller Team Up For New Boxing League ‘The Fight Club’

It looks like Snoop will be trying his hand at the boxing world by teaming up with Triller to launch a new boxing league. Read More

U.S. Jewish Doctor Describes Treating A COVID-19 Patient Who Had Swastika Tattoos Covering His Body: ‘I Had Never Felt Quite So Challenged In That Way In My Compassion Before’

A U.S. Jewish doctor tweets about his experience treating a COVID-19 patient who had neo-Nazi tattoos. Read More

Vaccination Cards Will Be Issued To Everyone Getting Covid-19 Vaccine

The Department of Defense released the first images of a Covid-19 vaccination record card and vaccination kits. Read More

People Praise LaVar Ball After LiAngelo Becomes Third Brother To Sign With NBA Team

LaVar Ball says a lot of things. He said he could beat Michael Jordan in his prime one-on-one, he said his oldest son Lonzo would be better than Stephen Curry, and he said that his three sons would make the NBA. That has finally happened with his son, LiAngelo signing with the Pistons. Read More

