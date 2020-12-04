LOCAL NEWS: Only 300 Cavs Fans or Attendees Will Be Allowed Inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for Games

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming back for the 2020-21 NBA season and hoop action will once again take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Downtown Cleveland’s Gateway District.

Fans and spectators will be allowed inside the FieldHouse, but there will be a limited number admitted for games with 300 as the maximum due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a team announcement, “there will be a number of procedures, protocols, and technologies in place designed to keep the very limited number of fans in attendance healthy, safe, and comfortable to enjoy their gameday experience at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.”

This is part of a plan the Cavs have been working on, along with “the Cleveland Clinic, the City of Cleveland, the State of Ohio, as well as industry-leading venue consultants and partners” and the NBA to make sure those who are attending the games are safe along with following proper health guidelines.

“We are thrilled to have Cavaliers basketball back inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and look forward to treating any fans and guests in attendance to an exceptional home game experience in a safe, healthy and comfortable environment,” said Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO Len Komoroski. “We have the utmost confidence in our deep level of preparation and the health and safety measures in place, which have been reviewed by local health authorities, certified by leading venue consultants, and endorsed by the Cleveland Clinic. While this remains a journey, it is an important starting point for us with very limited fan access. At the same time, we hope access can grow over the course of the season as the associated health and safety landscape evolves and improves.”

Facial coverings must be worn at all times, except when eating or smoking in certain areas.

Not all games will have fans in attendance, as preseason home games on Dec. 14 and 16 will not allow access at the FieldHouse whatsoever.

The team add announce the beginning of its 2020-21 schedule, which kicks off on Dec. 23, two days before Christmas, and has the Cavs facing off with the Charlotte Hornets.

Here is more of the first half below:

Full look at the first half 👀 pic.twitter.com/yhaJn5FX0m — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 4, 2020

