McDonald’s Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With Some New Seasonal Treats on Its Menu

McDonald’s is celebrating the Holidays by reportedly bringing back two of its festive menu treats for customers at select locations nationwide.

One is the Holiday Pie and the other is the Peppermint Mocha.

GUYS I HAVE FOUND HOLIDAY PIES. In stock currently at the McDs in Milford MA. It is now officially the Christmas season. @McDonalds 🎄 #holidaypie pic.twitter.com/YECckEo4C7 — Joan (@JdoubleL) December 3, 2020

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

McDonald’s Holiday Pie has a sugar cookie-like crust and is filled with vanilla custard. It’s topped off with confetti sprinkles, according to food blog Brand Eating.

They only cost around 89 cents.

As for the Peppermint Mocha, you have the option of purchasing it as a hot or cold drink. There’s also Peppermint Hot Chocolate that is being offered as well.

Just check your nearby McDonald’s to see if they offer the Holiday Pies and Peppermint Mocha before heading out to get either option. Of course, you can always treat yourself to both.

