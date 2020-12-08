Halle Berry Pays Tribute To Natalie Desselle Reid [VIDEO]

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that Actress Natalie Desselle Reid has passed away after a battle with colon cancer.

Actress Natalie Desselle Reid is best known for role as Mickey along side of Halle Berry (Nisi), in the hilarious Robert Townsend classic film B.A.P.S.

Halle Berry had this to say about Natalie:

“Natalie was one of the most precious people I’ve ever known,” “The second I met her our hearts intertwined — we had a connection that was simply unexplainable, and she stayed her same sweet self all the years I knew her,”

According to a family member Natalie Desselle Reid passed away after being diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year. At the time of her passing, she was in hospice care and was surrounded by family during her transition.

We will be keeping Natalie Desselle Reid’s family uplifted in our prayers.

See actress Halle Berry’s tribute to Natalie Desselle Reid below

