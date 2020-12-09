CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

SPORTS: Big Ten to Reportedly Allow Ohio State to Compete in Championship Game

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 05 Ohio State at Michigan State

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Despite having three games cancelled this season, Ohio State University could remain eligible for a Big Ten conference championship game.

A “change in policy” in regards to how many games a team is played during this season is going to be changed, according to reports.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The news was first announced by Sports Illustrated reporter Pat Forde.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Forde reports that Indiana would have to face Northwestern if the Buckeyes were deemed ineligible to play in the conference title game.

The Buckeye’s place in the post-season came into question on Tuesday when Michigan canceled its regular season rivalry because of the number of COVID-19 cases in the Wolverine program.

A Nov. 28 matchup against Illinois had to be cancelled, as was a Nov. 14 game with Maryland.  Both were due to COVID-19.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive [Photos]
Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive
7 photos

Videos
Latest
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 05 Ohio State at Michigan State
SPORTS: Big Ten to Reportedly Allow Ohio State…
 5 hours ago
12.09.20
Big Worm aka Faizon Love Says Jay-Z Faked…
 7 hours ago
12.09.20
Atlanta Cityscapes And City Views
Singer Ann Marie Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man…
 11 hours ago
12.09.20
5 Times Teyana Taylor Gave Us Unique Fashion…
 12 hours ago
12.09.20
Exclusives
Close