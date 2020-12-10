Ellen DeGeneres Has Announced She Has COVID-19

One of the most well-known daytime hosts has just disclosed that she tested positive for coronavirus.

Ellen DeGeneres has made the news official on her Twitter page as you can see her statement below:

DeGeneres has been hosting her talk show with a smaller in-studio audience since its 18th season started.

According to VARIETY, her audience has consisted of about 40 people who are positioned next to virtual audience members on screens. For guests on her show, DeGeneres has been doing a mix of in-person and virtual interviews.

This comes after DeGeneres and her show had come under fire for “toxic work environment” claims that were brought into the public during the summer.

Production for the show has been put on hold shortly after the coronavirus announcement and won’t resume until next month, according to Entertainment Weekly.

