Whoopi Goldberg is Coming Back for ‘Sister Act 3’ with Tyler Perry Producing the Sequel

It looks like Whoopi Goldberg will “back in the habit” once again!

‘Sister Act 3’ is in the works as Disney made the news official. This time, Tyler Perry is on board as the sequel’s producer.

This comes almost three decades after the original 1992 movie was released before it would become a major hit, grossing more than $231 million.

The success of the first ‘Act’ lead to the second installment ‘Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit’ that was released in 1993. Despite grossing over $57 million, that movie has developed a devoted following.

Now, plans are set for a third installment for the popular franchise.

According to Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production boss Sean Bailey, the third title in the franchise is in development. Oscar winner Goldberg is also producing the film. It was previously announced that “Insecure” co-EP Regina Hicks and then Star showrunner Karin Gist were working on the script, per Deadline.

‘Sister Act 3’ will head to the Disney+ streaming service.

Sister Act 3 is in development! 🎤 @WhoopiGoldberg returns to star and produce, with @TylerPerry as producer as well. Sister Act 3 will premiere on @DisneyPlus. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

The upcoming sequel was one of many projects Disney has announced this week. Many of those new movies and television shows are planned for the company’s different visual services, including cable channels and its streaming platform.

