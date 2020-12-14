CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

A Queen From Queens Among The 1st to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [VIDEO]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

New York's Northwell Health Hospital Administers Covid Vaccines

Source: Pool / Getty

The great debate has been as we are in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic is whether or not we should take a vaccine that according to experts would help us get out of the pandemic.  The African American community that has been affected the most by COVID-19, has some concerned about vaccines of the past as well as questions about how quickly this vaccine manifested.  Dr. Fauci shared the news that an African American scientist Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett  spear headed the development of the COVID-19, now a Queen from Queens is one of the first to take it.

Sandra Lindsay, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, was vaccinated on-camera on Monday morning. The historic moment was livestreamed on Twitter by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

We commend, thank and will be keeping Sandra Lindsay in our prayers for her commitment to helping our sick during the pandemic while risking her own health and for being a leader by example to lead us all out of this horrific/historic pandemic.

Take a look at the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Andrew Cuomo , COVID-19 Vaccine , National Nurses Day , Sandra Lindsay

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
New York's Northwell Health Hospital Administers Covid Vaccines
A Queen From Queens Among The 1st to…
 3 hours ago
12.14.20
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is…
 7 hours ago
12.14.20
Cleveland Indians Summer Workouts
45 Weighs In On Cleveland Indians’ Name Change…
 9 hours ago
12.14.20
Fendi Gifted Nicki Minaj A Bossed Up Baby…
 12 hours ago
12.14.20
Exclusives
Close