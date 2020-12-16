Innocent Chicago Woman Handcuffed Naked Caught on Body Cam [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A social worker after a long hard day came home for work to relax, got undressed to get comfortable when police kicked her door in with guns drawn ordering her to raise her hands. Police then handcuffed the naked woman while she is screaming and crying, going all through her home without covering her up, only to discover they were in the wrong house. The body cam video from that night has been released however Chicago police didn’t want it shown, but the hard working, innocent social worker does.

The social worker whose name is Anjanette Young recently obtained the footage after a court forced CPD to turn it over as part of her lawsuit against police.

“I feel like they didn’t want us to have this video because they knew how bad it was…They knew they had done something wrong. They knew that the way they treated me was not right.”

Why was the police at Ms. Young’s home? According to a report a confidential informant claimed a felon with guns was at Ms. Young’s resident, and the allegedly made no attempt to verify the information. Come to find out the person they were looking for lived next door and was wearing an electronic monitoring device. Then to add insult to injury police can be heard on the body cam questioning the approval of the warrant. (read more)

Take a look at the released body cam that authorities fought tooth and nail for you not to see below. Then leave us your comments.

