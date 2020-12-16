LOCAL NEWS: How Larry Nance Jr. of the Cavs is Helping Out Area Businesses

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of the members of your Cleveland Cavaliers is giving back to the community in a big way during the Holiday season as well as a crazy year like 2020.

Forward Larry Nance Jr. is doing his part to help out local businesses that have been hit hard during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He is also relying on the public to help him out in return.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Nance asked fans to send an XL shirt, hat or piece of apparel from a favorite businesses. He said he will wear each item to a Cavs game this year, be photographed wearing it and post about the establishment.

He adds that he also plans to “sell his game-worn jersey from each game” as his way of helping those small businesses.

Here is Nance on his Twitter page with his statement on his mission for this year:

To contribute some items, send them to the address that is mentioned in Nance’s tweet: 6101 Brecksville Rd., Independence, OH, 44131

Here is to one of the best players in the nation who is doing great things in The Land!

