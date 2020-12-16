LOCAL NEWS: Here is One Cleveland Mayoral Candidate for 2021

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The City of Cleveland is now starting to see who is going to run in the 2021 Mayoral election.

While current Mayor Frank Jackson has not decided on whether or not he will seek another term, one person has already decided to make his candidacy known and that happens to be Justin Bibb.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Bibb, a Cleveland businessman who serves on the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, Teach for America – Ohio, Destination Cleveland and LAND Studio Inc. boards, announced that he has raised over $180,000 since launching his mayoral bid just three months ago. The mayoral hopeful has doubled contributions and is building momentum to run against the field, which has not been set yet and could include the current mayor.

Jackson has now been the Mayor of Cleveland for 15 years.

More candidates could join Bibb and possibly Jackson before the Sept. 28 primary.

It will be interesting to see who else is going to run for the top position in Cleveland.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of David Shvartsman and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WEWS News 5 Cleveland