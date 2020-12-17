R&B Singer Jeremih Speaks About Surviving COVID-19

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Chance The Rapper summoned prayer warriors when his friend R&B singer Jeremih was hospitalized in the ICU battling COIVD-19. As we all know when prayers go up blessings do come down, and those blessing fell upon Jeremih as he was able to come out of the ICU and is now recovering from COVID-19, now staying inside his mothers home for the rest of the year.

Chicago native Jeremih in an interview with his friend Chance The Rapper talking about his new Christmas music (listen below) felt it important to be transparent and share his testimony in order to educate others about the reality of the potentially deadly COVID-19 pandemic that some just don’t seem to think is real.

“I had a tube down my throat for about a week and a half,” he said. “I was really like, in a dream. I woke up two times, and all I remember seeing is a white light.” “All my organs became inflamed. My heart started beating irregularly, my kidneys went out, my liver started to go bad.”

Take a listen to R&B singer Jeremih’s COVID-19 testimony below

