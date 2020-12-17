The Bijou Star Files: Lil Baby Sponsors George Floyds Daughter B-Day Party

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 17, 2020:

Lil Baby Sponsors George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Floyd’s Birthday Party

Today he came out to celebrate the birthday of Gianna Floyd. Gianna is the daughter of the late George Floyd. Lil Baby didn’t just show up, he funded her 7th birthday party. READ MORE

AHMAUD ARBERY MURDER SUSPECT COVERED IN BLOOD …New Body Cam Footage Moments After Shooting

Newly released police video shows Travis McMichael covered in blood as he talked to cops, moments after he’d shot Ahmaud Arbery — something he claimed he had no choice but to do. READ MORE

COVID-19 RAGE ONE ELEVATOR COUGH… ONE BEATDOWN!!!

Word to the wise … intentionally coughing into a crowded elevator can result in bodily harm — as proven in this surveillance footage of said cougher catching an ass-whooping. READ MORE

ROGER GOODELL WANTS TO REWARD HEALTH CARE WORKERS… With Super Bowl Invite

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL is exploring ways to have fans at the Super Bowl — specifically health care workers. READ MORE

MLB FINALLY ELEVATES ‘NEGRO LEAGUES’… To ‘Major League’ Status

We spoke to Sharon Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s daughter and Vice-Chair of The Jackie Robinson Foundation, she’s thrilled Negro League ballplayers are finally getting the official recognition they deserve. READ MORE

KAMALA HARRIS Being First Female Veep …’VERY BIG SENSE OF RESPONSIBILITY’

Kamala Harris knows better than anyone the historic moment that’s about to take place after she takes her oath of office — not just for her, but also for her our nation’s first Second Gentleman. READ MORE

DaniLeigh & DaBaby Continue To Flaunt Their Love On Social Media With A New Video Of Her Feeding Him

Following a series of videos, tweets and photos, DaniLeigh and DaBaby decided to give fans even more to talk about courtesy of the new video of the two at dinner—complete with DaniLeigh feeding her man. READ MORE

Tyler Perry Continues His Bid For Zaddy Status, Confirms He’s Single!

People didn’t know how to react back in October when Tyler Perry dropped an unwarranted thirst trap on the Gram. READ MORE

Forbes Names Kylie Jenner As The Highest Paid Celebrity In 2020

Though we’ve watched the youngest sibling of the Kardashian/Jenner family go through life, what we weren’t anticipating was the BAG she was going to get before she was 25-years-old. It’s no secret Kylie has money, but even during a global pandemic, Miss Kylie managed to earn $590 million, according to Forbes! Making her the highest paid celebrity of 2020! READ MORE

Jeremih Talks About His Near-Death Experience With COVID-19

Last month it was revealed that Jeremih was fighting for his life in ICU as he battled a severe case of COVID-19. Thankfully, he was able to pull-through, and now he is detailing his near-death experience with the virus. READ MORE

Keshia Knight Pulliam & Brad James Are Now Engaged!

Congrats are in order to actors Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James who have just announced their engagement. Keshia took to the gram to share a photo from their engagement dinner and said, “My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day.” READ MORE

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Multimillion-Dollar Spotify Deal To Produce Podcasts

Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Spotify to host and produce podcasts. According to Page Six, the couple said they will deliver content “that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world.” READ MORE

Amazon Delivery Driver Is Robbed At Gunpoint And His Van Is Stolen In Cleveland

An Amazon delivery driver has been robbed at gunpoint and had his van stolen in Cleveland. READ MORE

Woman Claims A Man Died On Her Flight Of Covid-19 While In The Air

A woman claimed on Twitter that a man on her flight died from coronavirus while in the air. READ MORE

Two-Year-Old Boy Abandoned At Mississippi With Note: ‘No Phone Number For Mom’

A 2-year-old boy was abandoned outside of a Mississippi Goodwill with only a note in hand. READ MORE

Woman Ignores Warnings, Falls From A Cliff While Trying To Snap A Photo

Doing it for the ‘gram went terribly wrong for one Australian woman who fell from a cliff while trying to snap a photo. READ MORE

Mr. and Mrs. Claus Test Positive for Covid-19 in Georgia While Possibly Exposing 50 Children

Days after the Christmas parade in Georgia, Santa and Mrs. Claus tested positive for the Covid-19 – exposing dozens of children to the virus. READ MORE

Ivanka Trump Reportedly Looking To Run For Senate In Florida

There is a rumor floating around the internet – apparently, Ivanka Trump wants to run for the US Senate in Florida in 2022. Trump worked as an advisor for her father, President Donald Trump. READ MORE

Pornhub Deletes All Unverified Content After Claims Of Child Rape Videos

Adult content giant Pornhub is cracking down on unverified users to rid the platform of content depicting child rape and other harmful topics. The sweep consisted of suspending all videos that were not uploaded by its verified models or content partners. READ MORE

FDA Approves Genetically Modified Pig Safe To Eat & Use In Medications

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced that they had approved a genetically modified pig whose body will not trigger allergies in humans. READ MORE

Patti LaBelle Addresses Adopted Son’s Republican Stance: “Do I Hate Him For Having The Mind He Has? No, I Can’t”

Legendary singer Patti LaBelle is now responding to the republican stance of her nephew, whom she adopted as her son, William Holte. READ MORE

Tyrese Reveals His ‘Secret’ To Staying COVID Free: “I Sleep With The Heat On 90 Degrees Every Night”

As America reaches month 9 of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been many rumors that remain unsolved about the virus. One myth that has roamed the internet for months was whether or not the virus can survive in heat. READ MORE

KOBE BRYANT CRASH VICTIM’S HUSBAND SUES L.A. COUNTY SHERIFF… Over Crash Scene Photos

The husband of one of the victims in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash is suing the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. for invasion of privacy over crash scene cell phone pics. READ MORE

Biden, Pence to receive coronavirus vaccine soon

President-elect Biden will receive the vaccine publicly as early as next week, according to transition officials. Vice President Pence will get it Friday. READ MORE

Ohio parents face charges after organizing party bus for child’s 14th birthday

Police in Southwest Ohio say parents and multiple juveniles are facing criminal charges after allegedly violating state health orders with a birthday party. READ MORE

