Freddie’s Back! One-and-Done Browns Coach Kitchens Returns to His Old Team as Part of the Giants

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Cleveland Browns are taking on the New York Giants for the Dec. 20 game that will take place on Sunday night. At the same time, the Browns will be seeing a familiar face calling the plays for the Giants.

Former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has been announced as a substitute for regular Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who is going to miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kitchens is best known for brief, disastrous stint coaching the Browns during the 2019 season.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

In what marked his lone season in the position, he amassed a 6-10 record, falling well short of the lofty expectations that Cleveland entered the 2019 campaign with.

After being fired by the Browns following the team’s 33-23 Week 17 loss to the one-win Cincinnati Bengals, Kitchens joined new Giants head coach Joe Judge’s staff as the team’s tight ends coach. Kitchens might not be the only former member of the Browns that will represent the Giants for this Sunday night’s matchup. Former quarterback Colt McCoy is a possible starter, with other former Browns players, Jabrill Peppers and Kevin Zeitler, in that same roster as well. Even with former Giant-turned-Brown Odell Beckham Jr. sidelined due to “a season-ending torn ACL,” there is still a lot to look forward in the upcoming Browns-Giants game.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images