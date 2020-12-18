CLOSE
Pepsi Announces New Chocolate and Marshmallow-Flavored Cola

Pepsi is taking a popular seasonal drink and giving it a new spin.

They have announced the news of a new “Cocoa” Cola that is coming to stores for a brief time.

The soda making company is set to release a cocoa-flavored soda that features a hot chocolate-cola blend with hints of marshmallow after challenging fans on Twitter that they’d roll out “a batch” of the new flavor if the post received 2,021 retweets.

Pepsi plans to release the new “Cocoa” cola in 2021.

Would you try Pepsi’s new “Cocoa” Cola flavor?

 

