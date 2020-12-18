Pepsi Announces New Chocolate and Marshmallow-Flavored Cola

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Pepsi is taking a popular seasonal drink and giving it a new spin.

They have announced the news of a new “Cocoa” Cola that is coming to stores for a brief time.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The soda making company is set to release a cocoa-flavored soda that features a hot chocolate-cola blend with hints of marshmallow after challenging fans on Twitter that they’d roll out “a batch” of the new flavor if the post received 2,021 retweets.

Pepsi plans to release the new “Cocoa” cola in 2021.

What’s sweeter than saying “bye” to the worst year ever? Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola – the latest concept from the Pepsi Test Kitchen. Want to try and get your hands on it? 2,021 RTs and we’ll make a batch.#PepsiCocoaCola pic.twitter.com/WbZeGDGxVM — Pepsi (@pepsi) December 17, 2020

Would you try Pepsi’s new “Cocoa” Cola flavor?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Richard Levine and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland