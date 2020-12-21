CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

COVID Didn’t Stop 2 Women From Fighting Over A PS5 [VIDEO]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

In this photo illustration a Walmart logo is displayed on a...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Can’t we all just get along!?  We are all in this together, or at least supposed to be.

During the COVID-19 pandemic as the numbers are at an alarming high and officials are asking people to not gather in large groups, wear a mask and maintain 6 feet for social distancing, those warnings didn’t stop two women from dropping their masks, putting up their paws and then one woman from stomping out another over one of this Christmases hottest gifts the new Playstation 5.

Over the weekend at a <a href=”https://www.lovebscott.com/say-now-two-women-brawl-ps5-walmart-video”>Walmart</a&gt; in North Carolina where it appeared to have long lines in the electronics department two woman got into an argument which led to a physical fight that was captured on video by people that were there and has since went viral.

Take a look at the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

PS5 , Viral video , Walmart fight

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
In this photo illustration a Walmart logo is displayed on a...
COVID Didn’t Stop 2 Women From Fighting Over…
 5 hours ago
12.21.20
T.I. at Triumph Awards 2015
T.I. Say’s Father/Daughter Time Is ‘Thot Prevention Hours’…
 5 hours ago
12.21.20
New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square
So What Does Mariah Carey Think of This…
 2 days ago
12.19.20
PepsiCo expected to report an increase in earnings
Pepsi Announces New Chocolate and Marshmallow-Flavored Cola
 3 days ago
12.19.20
Exclusives
Close