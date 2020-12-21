THE BIJOU STAR FILES: VANESSA BRYANTS MOM SAYS SHE’S A LIE WHEN THE TRUTH WOULD DO

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 21, 2020:

Cleveland has now won 10 games for the first time since 2007 AFTER beating the New York Giants 20-6 on NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football,’ remain in control for playoff spot. READ MORE

VANESSA BRYANT MOM RESPONDS …’Why Would She Do This To Her Own Mother?’

Vanessa Bryant’s mother is responding to her daughter’s statement — saying it’s Vanessa who is lying and she has proof. READ MORE

UNITED AIRLINES NEW VIDEO OF UNITED PASSENGER RECEIVING CPR… Probable COVID-Related Death

The United Airlines passenger who appears to have died from COVID-19 complications was laid out in the middle of the floor and getting CPR in a compact area — which is now seen on video. READ MORE

TIGER WOODS SON SINKS A PUTT …FIST PUMPS JUST LIKE HIS DAD!!!

The Tiger Woods like-father-like-son saga continues — not only does his boy have a natural swing like pops, but he can tap it into the hole like him too … and their celebrations are almost identical. READ MORE

‘VERZUZ’ TOO SHORT, E-40’S LYRICS, DANCING AND STORIES …

You Know Who Won!!! Too Short and E-40 played their classic tracks, put down some classic dancing and told classic stories — so yeah, the last “Verzuz” of 2020 was a West Coast classic. READ MORE

PYTHONS MAY SLITHER ONTO FLORIDA RESTAURANT MENUS

Anyone interested in frying up a little python?? Turns out python may be the new chicken in the Sunshine State, because the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Dept. of Health may give the green light to make the slithery creature a menu item in restaurants and at home. READ MORE

LONDON TRAIN STATIONS JAMMED WITH PASSENGERS… As New COVID Strain Overtakes UK

London is in COVID free fall, as thousands of travelers crammed into train stations for the Xmas holiday … this as a new, more virulent mutation of the virus rips across the country. READ MORE

TEYANA TAYLORDOWN TO PLAY DIONNE WARWICK

… In Potential Series Dionne Warwick is getting her wish … Teyana Taylor wants to play the iconic singer on the small screen in a potential series!!! READ MORE

CLIFTON POWELL ‘FRIDAY 4’ CAN HONOR POPS, DEEBO …

Hear Me Out, Ice Cube!!! Clifton Powell says ‘Friday 4’ absolutely needs to get off the ground as an homage to the franchise’s late stars John Witherspoon and Tommy “Tiny” Lister. READ MORE

CHADWICK BOSEMAN ONE FINAL BOW …

Last Role Drops on Netflix The world can now see Chadwick Boseman’s last performance before he died … and the role is sure to strike a high note, especially if you’re into jazz. READ MORE

EMINEM FIRES BACK AT SNOOP… Apologizes to Rihanna

Eminem’s clapping back at Snoop Dogg in a new song after Snoop left him off his top 10 rappers list … and he’s also giving Rihanna a long-overdue apology. READ MORE

MYSTIKAL RAPE CHARGES DISMISSED… Not Enough Evidence

Mystikal insisted he wasn’t guilty of rape … and now it looks like a grand jury agreed with him …READ MORE

Lizzo Surprised Her Mother With A New Audi For Christmas

With Christmas being next week, many people are exchanging some gifts early. Today, Lizzo took to Instagram to share that she surprised her mother with a brand new vehicle. Not just any vehicle, Lizzo blessed her mommy with an Audi…READ MORE

Lil Duval Responds To Online Criticism Following His Conversation With T.I. Where They Discussed “Thot Prevention” Regarding Their Daughters

Lil Duval took to social media to respond—but he didn’t exactly offer much. READ MORE

Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly In Talks To Perform “Savage” Alongside Beyoncé At The 2021 Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion recently revealed not only that she might perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards, but she may be doing so beside yet another Houston Hottie. READ MORE

Barack Obama Shares Malia’s Boyfriend Quarantined With Their Family During The Pandemic, Taught Him How To Play Spades

We love to see our forever President Barack Obama living a stress-free life these days after serving our country for eight years, but just like the rest of us, now that he’s living like a private citizen again, he had to quarantine due to the pandemic. READ MORE

