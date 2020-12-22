CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Her Darkest Times To Taraji P. Henson [VIDEO]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Ladies Of 'The Real' On 'Extra'

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Singer/Reality TV Tamar Braxton sat down and opened to Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade on their new Facebook Watch talk show ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’, about her darkest times and what led her to attempted suicide.

Earlier this year Tamar’s mental health struggles made headlines, but ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’ wanted to offer her a safe space to tell HER side of the story, a safe place that Tamar Braxton was so thankful that Taraji P. Henson gave her.  Tamar posted a heartfelt thank you on her IG page.

Dear Taraji,

Thank you. Thank you for not only having me on your show but creating a safe place to tell parts of my story so others can see the signs that I didn’t see. I was so jacked up back then, that I had no idea that It was ok to feel. You have to feel So you can heal. Many may see this interview and think “

Our mental health is real family and God Bless Taraji P. Henson for providing a space for it to be openly talked about.

Take a look at the episode of ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’ as well as Tamars post below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Facebook Watch , Peace Of Mind With Taraji , Tamar Braxton , Taraji P Henson

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 26, 2019
Diddy Celebrates His Moms 80th Birthday With A…
 13 mins ago
12.22.20
Ladies Of 'The Real' On 'Extra'
Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Her Darkest Times…
 3 hours ago
12.22.20
Regina King Taught Her Son The Age-Old Remedy…
 4 hours ago
12.22.20
KeKe Palmer Reveals Tyler Perry Offered To Pay…
 5 hours ago
12.22.20
Exclusives
Close