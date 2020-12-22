CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Northeast Ohio to Be Under a Winter Storm Watch During Christmas

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Thin Snow Cover hits Scotland&apos;s Capital

Source: WENN / WENN

It just might be a White Christmas after all!

Much of Northeast Ohio is going to be under a Winter Storm Watch starting on Christmas Eve and lasting throughout Christmas Day.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm watch has been issued for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula inland and lakeshore beginning Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Total snow accumulations of 6-12 inches are possible.

There will be a “windy and warmer Wednesday” with temps reaching as high as 50°F.  That will change later on Wednesday night with the weather feeling a lot more windy at close to 40 MPH, followed by rain giving way to snow on Thursday.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Bob Stefko and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive [Photos]
Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive
7 photos

Videos
Latest
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 26, 2019
Diddy Celebrates His Moms 80th Birthday With A…
 4 hours ago
12.22.20
Ladies Of 'The Real' On 'Extra'
Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Her Darkest Times…
 7 hours ago
12.22.20
Regina King Taught Her Son The Age-Old Remedy…
 8 hours ago
12.22.20
Watch The Trailer For ‘Coming 2 America’ [VIDEO]
 9 hours ago
12.22.20
Exclusives
Close