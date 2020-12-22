LOCAL NEWS: Northeast Ohio to Be Under a Winter Storm Watch During Christmas

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It just might be a White Christmas after all!

Much of Northeast Ohio is going to be under a Winter Storm Watch starting on Christmas Eve and lasting throughout Christmas Day.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm watch has been issued for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula inland and lakeshore beginning Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations of 6-12 inches are possible.

There will be a “windy and warmer Wednesday” with temps reaching as high as 50°F. That will change later on Wednesday night with the weather feeling a lot more windy at close to 40 MPH, followed by rain giving way to snow on Thursday.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Bob Stefko and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN