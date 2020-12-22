LOCAL NEWS: Northeast Ohio to Be Under a Winter Storm Watch During Christmas

It just might be a White Christmas after all!
Much of Northeast Ohio is going to be under a Winter Storm Watch starting on Christmas Eve and lasting throughout Christmas Day.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm watch has been issued for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula inland and lakeshore beginning Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.
Total snow accumulations of 6-12 inches are possible.
There will be a “windy and warmer Wednesday” with temps reaching as high as 50°F. That will change later on Wednesday night with the weather feeling a lot more windy at close to 40 MPH, followed by rain giving way to snow on Thursday.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Bob Stefko and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of WENN