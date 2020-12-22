LOCAL NEWS: Rite Aid Adds More COVID-19 Self-Swab Testing Sites at Northeast Ohio Locations

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

There are now additional options for COVID-19 testing for residents in the Cleveland, Akron and Canton area.

Rite Aid has started, as of Dec. 22, self-swab tests at more of its locations as part of a “partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

All individuals 13 years of age or older, regardless if they have symptoms, are eligible for testing. The locations in Cleveland-Akron area are:

10502 St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland

5795 State Road in Parma

2709 Broadway Avenue in Lorain

15149 Snow Road in Brookpark

6512 Franklin Boulevard in Cleveland

10090 Chester Avenue in Cleveland

475 East 185th Street in Euclid

114 12th Street NE in Canton

3030 Market Avenue in Canton

180 North State Street in Painesville

1075 Ashland Road in Mansfield

4053 South Main Street in Akron

21800 Libby Road in Maple Heights

5411 Superior Avenue in Cleveland

3402 Clark Avenue in Cleveland

20405 Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights

4042 Cleveland Avenue South in Canton

142 Broad Street in Elyria

To sign up for testing at Rite Aid, click here.

Click here to read more.

