LOCAL NEWS: Rite Aid Adds More COVID-19 Self-Swab Testing Sites at Northeast Ohio Locations

Rite Aid's Stock Rises After Better Than Expected Earnings Report

There are now additional options for COVID-19 testing for residents in the Cleveland, Akron and Canton area.

Rite Aid has started, as of Dec. 22, self-swab tests at more of its locations as part of a “partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

All individuals 13 years of age or older, regardless if they have symptoms, are eligible for testing.

The locations in Cleveland-Akron area are:

  • 10502 St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland

  • 5795 State Road in Parma

  • 2709 Broadway Avenue in Lorain

  • 15149 Snow Road in Brookpark

  • 6512 Franklin Boulevard in Cleveland

  • 10090 Chester Avenue in Cleveland

  • 475 East 185th Street in Euclid

  • 114 12th Street NE in Canton

  • 3030 Market Avenue in Canton

  • 180 North State Street in Painesville

  • 1075 Ashland Road in Mansfield

  • 4053 South Main Street in Akron

  • 21800 Libby Road in Maple Heights

  • 5411 Superior Avenue in Cleveland

  • 3402 Clark Avenue in Cleveland

  • 20405 Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights

  • 4042 Cleveland Avenue South in Canton

  • 142 Broad Street in Elyria

To sign up for testing at Rite Aid, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

Close