LOCAL NEWS: Rite Aid Adds More COVID-19 Self-Swab Testing Sites at Northeast Ohio Locations

There are now additional options for COVID-19 testing for residents in the Cleveland, Akron and Canton area.
Rite Aid has started, as of Dec. 22, self-swab tests at more of its locations as part of a “partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.”
All individuals 13 years of age or older, regardless if they have symptoms, are eligible for testing.
The locations in Cleveland-Akron area are:
10502 St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland
5795 State Road in Parma
2709 Broadway Avenue in Lorain
15149 Snow Road in Brookpark
6512 Franklin Boulevard in Cleveland
10090 Chester Avenue in Cleveland
475 East 185th Street in Euclid
114 12th Street NE in Canton
3030 Market Avenue in Canton
180 North State Street in Painesville
1075 Ashland Road in Mansfield
4053 South Main Street in Akron
21800 Libby Road in Maple Heights
5411 Superior Avenue in Cleveland
3402 Clark Avenue in Cleveland
20405 Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights
4042 Cleveland Avenue South in Canton
142 Broad Street in Elyria
To sign up for testing at Rite Aid, click here.
