Big Brother Google Is Always Watching: Christmas Nashville Bombing [VIDEO]

Early Christmas morning a RV rolled into downtown Nashville, TN, stopped in front of a AT&T transmission building with a message that according to witnesses was a female computerized voice blaring from a loud speaker, “evacuate now” and explosion would occur in 15 minutes. And just as promised the RV exploded leaving three people and dozens of buildings were damaged.

Sounds like something out of a movie, right? What do investigators know?

A resident called 911 when she heard what sounded like automatic weapons being fired. When police that are now being called heroes arrived they found the eerie white RV and immediately started running trying to evacuate people in the little time of warning that they had before the RV did in fact explode.

Investigators are now saying they believe that the explosion wasn’t a terrorist attack but the attack of a suicide bomber, as they have found human tissue near the explosion. It is also being reported that Google is always watching, because authorities using Google Streetview have searched the home in near by Tennessee where Google Streetview picked up the RV had possibly originated.

Authorities have identified Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber after matching his DNA to remains found at the scene of the explosion. Anthony Quinn Warner died in the bombing.

