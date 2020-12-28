After RHOP Reunion Monique Samuels Went Live To Quit!? [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Everyone has been all over The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion ever since Monique Samuels took to the franchise stage with a notebook of receipts, claiming that Pastor Jamal Bryant was Pastor Holy Whoreleaving Gizelle visibly shook. and Pastor Jamal Bryant doing a live video to set the record straight. After the airing of part 3 last night when her husband Chris joined her on stage addressing and apologizing for him going live wishing he were Bruce Jenner so he could lay hands on the women, Monique Samuels went live to say she was taking her bird, family and new music out of the reality TV game.

Monique Samuels said in her live video that she refuses to be bullied and that her family comes first. She thanked God that her family doesn’t need the money from the show so she is not returning for next season. Monique Samuels says that she is at peace then invited everyone to go to Youtube to check out her new video.

Monique Samuels that was in a glass slinging fight the past season on RHOP says that she wanted to make it clear that she was not fired but she however has quit.

Take a look at the video below.

