Another Karen Reacts Poorly, This Time at a CVS Over Facial Covering Guidelines

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

As 2020 comes to a close, the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of slowing down. Unfortunately, that also goes for the attitudes of anti-maskers everywhere.

Here is another example of extreme selfishness on display at a business that would be captured on video and later on social media.

From Complex:

Over the weekend, a pair of short videos shared by Friends at Work founder and CEO Ty Stiklorius (who’s also John Legend‘s manager) showed a maskless woman going full Karen at a CVS over the establishment’s safety-minded mask policy.

Stiklorius even implied that her 10-year-old showed more class this latest “Karen.”

My son & I were at CVS in Los Angeles, the epicenter of the virus where 1 person is dying every 10 mins from COVID-19 & this woman was refusing to wear a mask & arguing with everyone. The selfishness she exhibited was intense. It blew our minds. My 10-yr-old has more sense. pic.twitter.com/LFIuwTBzFC — Ty Stiklorius (@tystiklorius) December 27, 2020

The fight was broken down into two separate clips. One had the angry, maskless customer getting into it with several CVS employees, who all told her more than once to “simply adhere to the mask policy.”

Another clip had someone else trying to reason with her:

In the second clip, a healthcare worker is seen intervening, attempting to get the woman to understand the severity of the pandemic by noting the overcrowding of hospitals with COVID-19 cases.

Part II: a healthcare worker who sees overcrowded hospitals tries to reason with her, as do I. pic.twitter.com/TWvCny0Y7N — Ty Stiklorius (@tystiklorius) December 27, 2020

It didn’t work as “CVS Karen” claimed she “reached a breaking point,” but was “not crazy” while continuing her anti-masking crusade.

She also added that she has “some mysterious medical reason” while claiming to be “totally healthy person” at the same time.

Needless to say, a lot of users took the opportunity to leave their thoughts online at the new “Karen:”

Can we please hire all the out-of-work bouncers to protect workers from crazed Karen’s? https://t.co/p0OYPtN5i5 — aeroferret hates the snow (@aeroferret) December 27, 2020

Not enforcing something as simple as wearing a mask is why the entire world hates Americans. This woman is a prime example of our self absorbed "Me!" culture. https://t.co/J2Z2KlhlH0 — Eric Cummings Wears Masks & Voted Biden (@Merciless365) December 27, 2020

Jesus Christ. If entitlement was a haircut. https://t.co/ckcZL0hCBJ — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) December 27, 2020

What a fucking NUT JOB. every location needs security to escort these lunatics OUT. I wouldn’t have been so courteous. A woman from the pharmacy even comes out to reason calmly with looney tunes to no avail. Wonder if stuff like this happened during 1918 https://t.co/7Vp5exiiQc — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) December 27, 2020

Of course it’s that hair cut https://t.co/ysLxzEudYt — ben (@benrelton) December 27, 2020

I still really want to read a story following an anti-masker through life. It’s month 11. Do they just spend all day arguing with people in drug stories and markets? https://t.co/s5t8gg7NaB — jack healy (@jackhealyNYT) December 27, 2020

No word on what “CVS Karen” thinks of her newfound fame or misfourtune.

Plus, with the pandemic not ending anytime soon, please respect others by wearing a mask. Also, watch how you would react as well. You never know if you might end up online as the internet is forever.

Here is the full video of the drugstore blowout:

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Johnny Louis and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Alexi Rosenfeld and Getty Images

First through Ninth Video and First through Eighth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Ninth Video Courtesy of YouTube, Twitter and Complex