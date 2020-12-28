CLOSE
Another Karen Reacts Poorly, This Time at a CVS Over Facial Covering Guidelines

Re-opening Continues Across Densely Populated New York And New Jersey Areas

Source: Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty

As 2020 comes to a close, the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of slowing down.  Unfortunately, that also goes for the attitudes of anti-maskers everywhere.

Here is another example of extreme selfishness on display at a business that would be captured on video and later on social media.

From Complex:

Over the weekend, a pair of short videos shared by Friends at Work founder and CEO Ty Stiklorius (who’s also John Legend‘s manager) showed a maskless woman going full Karen at a CVS over the establishment’s safety-minded mask policy.

Stiklorius even implied that her 10-year-old showed more class this latest “Karen.”

The fight was broken down into two separate clips.  One had the angry, maskless customer getting into it with several CVS employees, who all told her more than once to “simply adhere to the mask policy.”

Another clip had someone else trying to reason with her:

In the second clip, a healthcare worker is seen intervening, attempting to get the woman to understand the severity of the pandemic by noting the overcrowding of hospitals with COVID-19 cases.

It didn’t work as “CVS Karen” claimed she “reached a breaking point,” but was “not crazy” while continuing her anti-masking crusade.

She also added that she has “some mysterious medical reason” while claiming to be “totally healthy person” at the same time.

Needless to say, a lot of users took the opportunity to leave their thoughts online at the new “Karen:”

No word on what “CVS Karen” thinks of her newfound fame or misfourtune.

Plus, with the pandemic not ending anytime soon, please respect others by wearing a mask.  Also, watch how you would react as well.  You never know if you might end up online as the internet is forever.

Here is the full video of the drugstore blowout:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Johnny Louis and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Alexi Rosenfeld and Getty Images

First through Ninth Video and First through Eighth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Ninth Video Courtesy of YouTube, Twitter and Complex

Promising News: Moderna Reports Its Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, White House Karen Tries To Take Credit
9 photos

