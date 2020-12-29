CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Janet Hubert from ‘The Fresh Prince’ Has Some Choice Words for Lori Loughlin’s Release from Prison

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 28, 2016

Source: Patricia Schlein/Star Max / Getty

One actress from a popular 1990’s sitcom may have left prison after serving her sentence, but another actress from a different sitcom from that same decade that was equally beloved wasn’t feeling the punishment.

Janet Hubert, best known as the OG “Aunt Viv” from ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, took to social media to make her feelings known on Lori Loughlin, who is well-remembered for her time as “Aunt Becky” on ‘Full House,’ serving only a two-month sentence before being released.

Loughlin had started her sentence on Oct. 30 after she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli had both pleaded guilty back in the spring of 2020 to “a conspiracy charge and paying $500,000” to have their children attend the University of Southern California under the guise of being “involved in athletics.”

The release of “Aunt Becky” prompted “Aunt Viv #1” to react in a tweet with a GIF of a ‘Fresh Prince’ scene.

From The Grio:

The veteran actress responded to those who felt she was being too Black and white in the matter. A social media user cited Lil Kim and Wesley Snipes as high profile Black people who didn’t spend a lot of time behind bars for their offenses.

Hubert was quick to tweet back at that particular user.

Loughlin’s sentence and release has also been under scrutiny when compared to Black people “who have been punished more severely by the law.”

There is Tanya McDowell, who had to accept a plea deal after being arrested for having her son enrolled in a school that is not in the same district as him.  That deal called for McDowell to serve five years in prison.  All for her son to get an education in an improved environment.

Then there is civil rights lawyer Kristen Clarke pointing out on her Twitter page on how those who are “white and wealthy” have been treated better in the court of law, along with greater resources when it comes to cases.

Meanwhile, Loughlin will go back to enjoying her life with her daughters.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of The Grio

First Picture Courtesy of NBC and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Patricia Schlein/Star Max and Getty Images

Gif, Third through Fifth Picture and First through Fourth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and The Grio

Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive [Photos]
Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive
7 photos

Videos
Latest
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Janet Hubert from ‘The Fresh Prince’ Has Some…
 6 hours ago
12.29.20
US-IT-LIFESTYLE-FOOD-DOORDASH
City Council President Slams DoorDash for Adding ‘Cleveland…
 6 hours ago
12.29.20
US-POLITICS-SHUTDOWN-CAPITOL
Senate GOP blocks Democratic Push for Trump’s $2K…
 7 hours ago
12.29.20
5 Faux Fur Teddy Coats You Need This…
 10 hours ago
12.29.20
Exclusives
Close