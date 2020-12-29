LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Cavaliers to Add More Fans to Home Games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

If you are hoping to catch a Cleveland Cavaliers game in-person this season, you might be in luck despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Health has just allowed the Cavs to have more people admitted at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Downtown Cleveland’s Gateway District.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The Cavs began their season at home on Dec. 23 with a maximum of 300 fans in an area with a 19,432-person capacity. With the approval of the Ohio Department of Health, the team can now host 10 percent or 1,944 spectators.

The team submitted a proposal to the state’s Department of Health that involved a lot of physical distancing, while allowing no more than 4,596 to attend the home games at the FieldHouse. That is close to 24% of capacity.

Other sporting events allowed to have fans at facilities include FirstEnergy Stadium in Downtown Cleveland, where 12,000 can be attendance for Browns. The stadium usually seats up to over 67,000.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images